Corsair Boeing 747-400
TUI Group plans to sell French leisure airline Corsair International, a source told ATW. According to the French newspaper La Tribune, Rothschild Investment bank has been assigned to find a potential buyer. TUI Group is a travel and tourism company headquartered in Hannover, Germany. Including Corsair, TUI Group owns six airlines, five of which were rebranded in 2015: TUIfly (Germany), the UK-based Thomson Airways (which was recently renamed TUI Airways), ArkeFly (Netherlands), Jetairfly ...
