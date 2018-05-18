Singapore Airlines (SIA) is taking another major step in streamlining its group structure, announcing plans to merge its SilkAir subsidiary into the core parent carrier. SIA made the announcement May 18 but did not reveal timeline details for what is expected to be a multi-year merger process. However, the carrier said it will first begin a cabin upgrade program for the SilkAir fleet, to make it more consistent with SIA’s mainline product. The carrier said the merger “will take ...