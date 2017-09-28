VIM Airlines A330
Russian carriers will transport VIM Airlines’ passengers booked through Oct. 15, the Ministry of Transport said Sept. 27, as VIM faces financial turbulence. Passengers who have tickets for further dates must ask for refund. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said the government will provide RUB200 million ($3.4 million) to compensate the substitute carriers, which include S7 Airlines, Red Wings, Ural Airlines, iFly, NordStar, Nordwind, Yakutia, Ikar, Royal Flight and Azur ...
