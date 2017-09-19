Saudi Arabian LCC startup flyadeal will launch with domestic flights to Riyadh, the Jeddah-based airline announced Sept. 19.

Flyadeal will operate its inaugural flight Sept. 23, kicking off operations with twice-daily flights between the port city of Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital and main financial hub.

The launch date, which was previously announced, is significant because it is Saudi National Day, marking the anniversary of the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Flyadeal also gave further details of its product, which will follow an “only pay for what you need” model.

Passengers will have a free 10kg (2.2 lb.) hand luggage allowance, which the airline describes as “the most generous carry on allowance of any other airline in Saudi Arabia that offers an economy class product.” The startup will also trial a “ladies-only rows” reserved for women, in keeping with the local culture.

Flyadeal secured its air operators certificate (AOC) Sept. 13 and has taken delivery of two new Airbus A320s, with plans to build to eight aircraft over the next 12 months.

The aircraft will operate in a 186-seat, single-class configuration with a 28-in. seat pitch, although several rows at the front of the cabin will have 30-in. pitch.

“By offering choices and a great price, flyadeal is clearly looking to address the demands of budget conscious travelers in Saudi Arabia,” the startup said.

Flyadeal, which will ultimately serve domestic and international routes, is owned by the Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp. and is sister company to national carrier Saudia.

The new airline has been created partly as a response to the liberalization of the Saudi Arabian domestic market, which has seen several newcomers, such as SaudiGulf and Nesma, joining Saudia and Saudi hybrid carrier flynas in the marketplace.

