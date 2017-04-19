Saudi-Arabian hybrid carrier flynas has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to assess options for funding its forthcoming order for Airbus A320neos. The airline has orders for 80 A320neos, plus a further 40 purchase rights. The new aircraft will significantly increase the company’s fleet, which currently stands at around 26 A320s, plus a few leased A319s to provide extra capacity. Flynas has not yet decided how it will pay for the new aircraft, CEO Paul Byrne told ATW April 19, and ...