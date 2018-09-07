Ryanair said it would not cut its Dublin-based fleet this winter after the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) voted to accept a collective agreement, bringing to a close weeks of tense negotiations and a series of strikes.

The Irish LCC’s board has decided to restore six aircraft destined for transfer to Poland this winter to Dublin and has also withdrawn the notice it had given 300 Dublin-based pilots and cabin crew that their jobs were at risk, it said.

IALPA said Sept. 5 its Ryanair members had voted unanimously to accept an agreement on base transfers, command upgrades and related seniority principles reached after lengthy negotiations including mediation between the two sides and strikes by some pilots.

The LCC had said after the result of the vote was announced Sept. 5 that it would ask its board to reconsider the decision to transfer six aircraft to Poland in November for the winter 2018 schedule.

In July, Ryanair warned it would cut its Dublin-based fleet from 30 to 24 aircraft for winter 2018 because of rapid growth at its Polish charter airline and a downturn in forward bookings and air fares in Ireland, partly caused by strikes. It said 300 pilots and cabin crew would be given notice that their Dublin-based jobs were at risk in a move Forsa, the union of which IALPA is a branch, called “provocative” at the time.

Ryanair’s chief people officer, Eddie Wilson said Sept. 7: “The board and management of Ryanair are committed to union recognition and working constructively with our people and their unions to address their reasonable concerns, as long as this does not alter Ryanair’s low-cost model or our ability to offer low fares to our customers.”

He added that the airline’s workforce had been given significant pay increases, improved terms and conditions and agreements on improved seniority structures, base transfers and annual leave since December, adding: “We have done this in a year when we expect profits to fall by 15% due to a combination of higher fuel prices and higher staff costs.”

Ryanair has also been hit by strikes in other European markets as it struggles to get agreements in place with unions, which it only agreed to recognize in December after a flight cancellations crisis forced its hand.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk