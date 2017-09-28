Irish budget carrier Ryanair has said it is no longer interested in acquiring part of troubled Italian flag carrier Alitalia, as it instead focuses on its own pilot crewing crisis.

Over recent weeks, Ryanair has been forced to cancel around 20,000 flights, affecting 715,000 passengers. The cancellations have been driven by a pilot leave crunch, as Ryanair transitions from an April to March leave year to the calendar year from Jan. 1, 2018.

In an update issued on Sept. 27, Ryanair said: “In order to focus on repairing this rostering problem this winter, Ryanair will eliminate all management distractions starting with its interest in Alitalia. We have notified the Alitalia bankruptcy commissioners that we will not be pursuing our interest in Alitalia or submitting any further offers for the airline.”

Ryanair previously said it was bidding to buy around 90 Alitalia aircraft.

Speaking in London on Aug. 31, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said his company would be submitting a bid for Alitalia’s aircraft, their crews and engineering staff. O’Leary was also interested in Alitalia’s long-haul fleet. If the bid was successful, Alitalia would have continued to operate under its own name.

The Irish LCC has been growing its presence in Italy, which it selected as the launch country for connecting flights within its own network.

Alitalia entered the Italian equivalent of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in May after staff blocked a deal that would have allowed a fresh injection of funds from shareholders.

Bidders have until Oct. 16 to make binding bids for the struggling Italian airline.

