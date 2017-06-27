Russian airlines carried 46.9% more international passengers year-over-year (YOY) in May, reaching 3.7 million passengers for the month.

Domestic traffic increased 14.6% YOY to 5 million passengers in May. For the January-May period, Russian airlines carried 35.8 million passengers, up 22.1% YOY. International traffic increased 36% YOY to 14 million passengers while domestic traffic grew 14.6% to 21.8 million passengers. Load factor increased three percentage points from 76.6% in the first five months of 2016 to 79.6% for January-May 2017.

Individual airlines reported the following January-May passenger figures:

Aeroflot Airline carried 12.3 million, up 13.1% YOY.

St. Petersburg-based Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines carried 3.69 million, up 78%.

Sibir Airlines, also known as S7, carried 3.5 million, up 3.3% YOY. Globus, which operates under the S7 Airlines brand, carried 1.7 million, up 51.8% YOY.

UTair Aviation carried 2.6 million, up 22.4%.

Ural Airlines carried 2.5 million, up 29%.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com