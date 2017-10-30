Russian authorities have temporarily suspended the air operator’s certificate (AOC) for VIM Airlines, TASS agency reported, quoting Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov. He clarified the AOC had not been canceled and could be restored.

VIM ceased scheduled operations because of financial problems; however, part of its fleet and team helped to keep flight operations going in October. Some passengers were transported by other carriers.

A special headquarters chaired by Russian authorities oversaw the process.

Some carriers have already announced they will replace VIM on several routes.

