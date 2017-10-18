Red Wings Airbus A321
Russia’s Nordavia and Red Wings Airlines will consolidate their businesses, the two carriers have said in a statement. The main reason for the deal is to grow the business to increase financial sustainability, renew the fleet, create one network and improve efficiency. The carriers started a partnership relationship over a year ago. The new airline could become one of the first MC-21 aircraft operators, as Red Wings placed a firm order with Ilyushin Finance leasing Co. (IFC) for 16 ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Russia’s Nordavia and Red Wings to merge" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.