Russia’s Nordavia and Red Wings Airlines will consolidate their businesses, the two carriers have said in a statement. The main reason for the deal is to grow the business to increase financial sustainability, renew the fleet, create one network and improve efficiency. The carriers started a partnership relationship over a year ago. The new airline could become one of the first MC-21 aircraft operators, as Red Wings placed a firm order with Ilyushin Finance leasing Co. (IFC) for 16 ...