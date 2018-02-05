Azur Air Boeing 767-300
Russia’s federal air transport agency Rosaviatsia has placed a limit on leisure carrier Azur Air’s air operator’s certificate (AOC) through March 20, according to a Feb. 2 statement by the agency. Rosaviatsia based its decision on the result of December 2017 inspections that uncovered aircraft airworthiness and flight operations “inconsistencies and shortcomings.” According to Rosaviatsia, the carrier may continue operations through March 20, but Azur Air ...
