Russian authorities have removed temporary restrictions on the air operator’s certificate (AOC) of Pskov-based regional carrier Pskovavia.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, imposed the AOC restrictions in November 2016 based on an unscheduled inspection earlier that month, as well as on a financial and economic analysis made from June 30 and Sept. 30, 2016.

The restrictions were originally scheduled to be lifted Dec. 7, 2016, but were finally removed Feb. 8.

Pskovavia operates a fleet of Antonov An-24s. It operates Moscow-Saint Petersburg services as well as routes from Saint Petersburg to cities including Bryansk, Kotlas and Cheboksary.

