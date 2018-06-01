RAM Cargo, the air freight entity within Royal Air Maroc, has added a Boeing 767-300BCF to its fleet, bringing in an additional 45 tons of capacity with the converted freighter.

The aircraft began operations in May 2018. RAM's all cargo program serves nine destinations from its Casablanca hub: Brussels, Belgium; Frankfurt, Germany; Algiers, Algeria; Nouakchott, Mauritania; Accra, Ghana; Lagos, Nigeria; Abidjan, Cote d´Ivoire; Lome, Togo; and Bamako, Mali.

Additionally, RAM Cargo is introducing three new shipping services: Cargo Pharma for shipping temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals; Cargo Stable for transporting horses and large live animals; and Cargo Outsize for oversized shipments.

RAM Cargo—a partner of Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways Cargo since May 2017—intends to position itself in underserved niche markets and offer cheaper alternatives (especially to Africa) than going through cargo hubs in Europe.

Codeshare with Alitalia

Royal Air Maroc and Alitalia entered into a codeshare agreement, effective from May 16, boosting the joint network of both SkyTeam members from seven to 29 destinations.

RAM will offer 11 additional Italian destinations by adding its AT code on Alitalia flights to Brindisi, Bari, Catania, Florence, Genoa, Palermo, Pisa, Reggio Calabria, Lamezia Terme, Trieste and Verona. RAM has six direct services from Morocco to Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa, Bologna, Turin, Venice and Naples.

Alitalia will add its AZ code on flights via Casablanca to 11 Moroccan domestic destinations operated by RAM, including Agadir, Beni Mellal, Errachidia, Fez, Dakhla, Laayoune, Nador, Oujda, Ouarzazate, Marrakech and Tangier.

RAM operates a fleet comprised of 56 aircraft, covering over 88 destinations, including 33 in Africa.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at