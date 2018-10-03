Air Moldova Airbus A319
Civil Aviation Group, a consortium comprising Romania-based LCC Blue Air and a group of investors from the Republic of Moldova, will take over Air Moldova after the government put its loss-making national carrier up for privatization in August. Blue Air confirmed to ATW the consortium made the winning bid for Air Moldova. The company offered MDL50 million ($2.93 million) and will take over MDL1.2 billion of the company’s debt. Blue Air said this partnership brings together the ...
