Turkish low-cost carrier (LCC) Pegasus Airlines is forecasting a cautious recovery this year, but expects real growth from 2018.

Pegasus experienced a difficult 2016, with the combination of geopolitical events and terrorist attacks within its home country, leading to a sharp downturn in tourism. However, the LCC still succeeded in increasing passenger numbers by more than 8% to 24.1 million, but posted a loss of TL136 million ($36.4 million).

“Despite all the challenges of the past year, we achieved operational growth in 2016 and we are hopeful for 2017, but the real growth will come in 2018 and beyond,” CEO Mehmet Nane said April 10.

“While the international flight market shrank by 15.5% we recorded growth of 3.9%,” he added. Fleet utilization averaged 12 hours daily.

As Turkey and Russia reached a rapprochement following a diplomatic chill caused by the shooting down of a Russian military aircraft, it was notable that Pegasus’ route map grew particularly strongly in Russia, with Grozny, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod and Volgograd added to the list of destinations.

In 2016, “Our priority was reducing costs. Through strategic steps such as bringing forward our Airbus orders, with their higher fuel efficiency, and rescheduling our Boeing deliveries, we have reformed both our cash flow and our fuel cost management,” Nane said.

Further fleet economies were achieved in 2016 and 1Q 2017 “by renting out four of our Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Pakistan Airlines and two to [Saudi Arabian LCC] Flynas on a wet lease,” he said.

“Then, on March 20, we sold seven Boeing 737-800 aircraft … to Air Lease Corp. for $178.7 million. The income that we receive from the sale, which is expected to be completed by the end of October, will be used to pay for these aircraft, which we have added to our fleet using financial leasing and to realize new investments,” Nane said.

“With this sale, we have accelerated portfolio replacement to ensure optimization of fuel use within the scope of our 100-aircraft Airbus neo agreement from 2012 and increased the number of new A320neo purchases planned for 2017 from three to six. Thus, our average fleet age will fall and we will achieve an improvement in aircraft operating costs,” he added.

Since May 2016, Pegasus has taken over all its ground management operations at its main hub of Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen airport. “With this project, we have achieved a major improvement in cleaning and reducing delays caused by ground services and boarding/de-boarding procedures. For example, we saw an improvement of 30% in baggage waiting times and a 35% improvement in lost/damaged baggage cases.”

Nane said Pegasus aims to increase the number of passengers 5%-7% in 2017. “We have great faith in the Turkish economy and its tourism potential. That is why, though we see 2017 as a period of renewal, we expect the real growth to occur in 2018 and beyond.”

