UK-headquartered consultancy firm PA Consulting Group has acquired aviation consultancy specialist Nyras for an undisclosed sum.

On Dec. 6, PA Consulting announced it had signed an agreement to acquire Nyras, subject to “customary closing conditions.”

Nyras, which is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), specializes in advisory work for the aviation sector, including slot transactions, restructuring and fleet management. The firm was created in 2003 and its airline clients include Aer Lingus, British Airways, Etihad Airways, Finnair, Flybe and TUI Travel, as well as other aviation players including Amadeus, Dubai Airports and the Saudi Arabian CAA.

PA Consulting Group employs over 2,600 people worldwide and is already active in transport, but covers a wide range of other industries, specializing in technology and innovation work. The Nyras acquisition will build PA Consulting Group’s expertise in the aviation sector.

“This agreement will further enhance PA’s offer to new and existing clients particularly in the areas of complex strategic and operational change and business restructuring in aviation,” PA Consulting Group transport, travel and logistics business lead Chris Lynch said.

Nyras CEO and founder Richard Davey has become head of PA Consulting Group’s aviation business through the acquisition.

“The new partnership gives Nyras the opportunity to scale up its operations and be part of PA’s highly regarded aviation business. Nyras clients will benefit from broader expertise in the aviation consulting areas where PA has already developed an extensive track record,” Davey said.

The acquisition will also complement PA Consulting Group’s aerospace and defence consultancy work, which is led by Richard Deakin.

This builds on the aviation consultancy consolidation from earlier in 2017, when Accenture acquired the aviation consultancy and advisory units of New York-based aviation specialist Seabury Group.

