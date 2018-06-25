Japan’s Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) has extended the grounding of its freighter fleet while it finishes reviewing maintenance records.

The carrier suspended all of its flights June 17, at which time it estimated operations would resume in about a week. However, the carrier provided a June 22 update stating that “the verification of the records will take longer than expected.”

NCA said it will be at least another week until its first aircraft can resume operations. The carrier emphasized that it “will not restart the network until we can conclude the record-checking process.”

The airline decided to temporarily halt operations after it discovered a discrepancy in maintenance records for one of its freighters. It decided to stop flying the other aircraft while it checked their records as well, out of “an abundance of caution.”

The discrepancy related to records about lubricating oil supply on a Boeing 747-8F in April. NCA has been under investigation by Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau since May, due to the misreporting of two inflight incidents.

