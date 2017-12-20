NIKI Airbus A320-200
The number of bidders for airberlin subsidiary NIKI, which filed for bankruptcy Dec. 13 and ceased operations immediately, is growing as the deadline to present binding offers ends at noon on Dec. 21. The bidders include NIKI founder Niki Lauda, leisure travel group Thomas Cook, Irish LCC Ryanair and a consortium led by German logistics company Zeitfracht. Interested parties must make a binding offer to provisional liquidator Lucas Flöther by the Dec. 21 deadline. A final solution for ...
