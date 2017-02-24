Without question, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi took the helm during one of the carrier’s most difficult years. Going into 2016, the airline had budgeted for double-digit growth, but the June terrorist attack at Istanbul Ataturk Airport and an attempted military coup later in the same summer seriously damaged demand and profits. In November, the Star Alliance carrier reported a nine-month 2016 net loss of $463 million, reversed from a net profit of $877 million for the same period ...