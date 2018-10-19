A Panamanian investment company has purchased the outstanding shares of former Uruguayan flag carrier Pluna Lineas Aereas Uruguayas and, through arbitration, plans to seek financial compensation for Uruguay’s alleged role in wiping the airline out, ATW’s sister publication Aviation Week has learned.

A source with knowledge of the proceedings confirmed Caballero Verde S. de R.L. (Caballero) recently took control of the Latin American Regional Aviation Holding Corp. (Larah), the Panama-based company that owned 75% of Pluna.

Larah’s previous owners were Chorus Aviation, three former executives of Leadgate, a defunct private-equity (PE) firm, and other international investors. Leadgate took control of Pluna in 2007 but lost its stake in the airline when the government took over the financially struggling carrier in 2012 and shut it down.

The source confirmed Caballero purchased each former owner’s stake and now owns Larah outright. The firm’s planned next step is to leverage an investment treaty between Panama and Uruguay to argue that the Uruguayan government played a central role in Pluna’s 2012 demise.

Caballero expects to file a legal complaint soon that would officially start a process outlined in the treaty, giving both sides six months to negotiate a settlement. If a deal is not reached, the case will go to international arbitration.

Caballero is seeking damages in the “hundreds of millions of dollars,” the source said, citing the airline’s projected value today, as well as to cover the value of a handful of aircraft that were sold in 2012 as the primary assets. Caballero is believed to be controlled by Tenor Capital, a New York-based PE firm with experience in the growing field of funding investors’ legal cases against states in exchange for shares of any awards.

A Chorus spokesperson confirmed the company “no longer holds interest” in Larah but declined to elaborate, saying the transaction’s details are “not material information.”

Tenor did not respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 1936, Pluna was nationalized in 1951 and then taken partially private in 1995. In 2007, Uruguay reached a deal to award 75% of Pluna to Leadgate, which committed to invest nearly $180 million in the Montevideo-based airline, while the government held the rest. Canada’s Chorus—then operating as Jazz—invested $15 million in Larah in April 2010, receiving 33% equity in the holding company.

Under Leadgate, the airline grew its fleet to 13 aircraft—its largest ever—and set an annual passenger record in 2011. But financial challenges quickly mounted, and the Caballero complaint will argue that government actions played a direct role in preventing the airline from recovering. Among the accusations: major cash-flow issues triggered by changes in payment terms to the state-owned oil company amid rising fuel prices and intervention that prevented Leadgate from securing credit lines.

In June 2012, Leadgate—hemorrhaging money—returned its Pluna stake to the Uruguayan government. Jazz followed soon after.

“In the second quarter of 2012, it was announced that Pluna was in financial difficulty, and that the Uruguayan government had taken control of the airline, allowing it to continue operating,” Jazz said in an August 2012 statement. “All of the shares in Pluna held indirectly by Larah, including the portion indirectly owned by Chorus, were placed in a trust with the Montevideo Stock Exchange in return for certain conditions and indemnities from the Uruguayan government.” The Canadian company recorded a $16.4 million write-down as a result.

Within weeks after Leadgate surrendered its stake in Pluna to the government, the airline—facing strike threats—was placed in bankruptcy and shut down. Its assets, including seven Bombardier CRJ900s and route rights, were liquidated within months.

In 2016, a Uruguayan bankruptcy court concluded the Leadgate executives were not responsible for Pluna’s demise. This seems to strengthen any legal case against the Uruguayan government, and could explain why a PE firm such as Tenor would acquire ownership in a company that has one. Tenor helped fund Canadian mining company Crystallex’s successful case against Venezuela, which seized a mine and forced the company into bankruptcy. Some $1.2 billion was sought in the complaint, and the two sides reached an undisclosed settlement.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com