Meridiana Boeing 767-300
Italian carrier Meridiana, the subject of a 49% shareholding buy-in by Qatar Airways, intimated the first tangible signs of the Arab carrier’s influence Dec. 14 with announcements of initial fleet upgrades and route network expansion. In a statement released after close of business in Italy, the airline released details of a swathe of new destinations to which it will operate in its summer 2018 timetable and said it would operate two new models of aircraft next year. Sardinia-based ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"New beginnings get under way at Meridiana" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.