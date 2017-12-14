Italian carrier Meridiana, the subject of a 49% shareholding buy-in by Qatar Airways, intimated the first tangible signs of the Arab carrier’s influence Dec. 14 with announcements of initial fleet upgrades and route network expansion. In a statement released after close of business in Italy, the airline released details of a swathe of new destinations to which it will operate in its summer 2018 timetable and said it would operate two new models of aircraft next year. Sardinia-based ...