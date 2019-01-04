LaudaMotion plans to increase its Airbus A320 fleet from nine to 21 aircraft in 2019.

The Ryanair subsidiary also wet-leases up to six Boeing 737-800s from its Ireland-based parent carrier. The 27 aircraft will enable the Austria-based carrier to add short- and medium-haul routes, as well as increase frequencies on existing routes. All of the new aircraft will be leased and are on average about five years old.

Ryanair in July 2018 acquired a 75% stake in LaudaMotion, which was founded by Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda. In its first 10 months of operation, LaudaMotion transported more than 3 million passengers on over 17,500 flights with an average load factor of 94%.

“The additional Airbus aircraft will guarantee a passenger growth of at least 70% to more than 5 million passengers in 2019,” LaudaMotion CEO Andreas Gruber said.

The first two A320s to come will be leased from Dublin-based SMBC Aviation Capital. Gruber would not say which lessors will supply the remaining A320s but told ATW “all leading lease operators are visiting” LaudaMotion to consider a deal.

In addition to Vienna, LaudaMotion also has bases in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart (Germany) and Palma de Mallorca (Spain). The network includes more than 50 destinations in 19 countries.

On Oct. 23, LaudaMotion said it will close two crew bases in Austria as part of a cost-cutting program as the carrier expects to post a €150 million ($172.4 million) loss because of startup costs in the first year.

Meanwhile, Austria’s Vienna International Airport (VIE) has experienced one of the highest growth rates of new LCC routes of any major European airport as more LCCs have entered the market.

“The airport handled more than 27 million passengers in 2018, up 10.8% year-over-year, making VIE to one of the fastest-growing airports in Europe,” VIE board member Julian Jäger told ATW.

Main growth drivers in 2018 has been the numerous new flight offerings of LCCs such as Lufthansa Group subsidiary Eurowings, UK-based easyJet, Spain’s Vueling and IAG’s Level.

In addition, carriers such as Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air and LaudaMotion—as well as an increase of frequencies from legacy carriers like Austrian Airlines—have also had an impact on growth.

Jäger said VIE had an LCC market share of 20% to 25% in the year of 2018.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at