AirBaltic Bombardier CS300
Latvia is aiming to bring in a strategic investor for airBaltic before the end of 2017, building on the 20% stake that was acquired in early 2016 by German investor Ralf-Dieter Montag-Girmes. During the latter months of 2016, a series of advisors pitched for the mandate to find airBaltic a strategic investor. A firm has now been identified, but not disclosed, and negotiations are being finalized. “We’ve had a wide selection of international mergers and acquisitions firms ...
