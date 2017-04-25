Over the past 15 years, the three “major” Gulf airlines have been synonymous with large, modern fleets, arrays of ground and onboard amenities and a can-do attitude that has seen them win traffic from European and US rivals. But Kuwait Airways, flag carrier of the small, oil-rich emirate at the head of the Gulf, was relegated to a footnote in the region’s commercial aviation scene as Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have expanded. Kuwait ...