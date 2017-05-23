Dutch flag carrier KLM and package holiday operator TUI Netherlands will intensify their existing cooperation agreement.

TUI Netherlands has its own carrier, TUI fly Netherlands, which operates a small fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 767-300s and 787-8s.

TUI Group is a Germany-based multi-national holiday company.

The two companies intend to start cooperating on several new routes, while “substantially” expanding their combined capacity on routes they already serve together.

“We want to consolidate our leading position in both the business and leisure market, and expand wherever possible,” KLM Netherlands director Harm Kreulen said. “The market for package trips is one segment where there are plenty of opportunities, particularly in view of the many new destinations KLM has added to its network in recent years.”

“We strongly believe in this intensification of cooperation between KLM and TUI,” TUI Netherlands’ GM Arjan Kers added. “By combining our strengths, we will generate further growth, with new destinations and more passenger capacity.”

The stepped-up cooperation will see TUI restoring Kenya to its range of destinations. From November, TUI will offer capacity on 3X-weekly KLM flights to Mombasa, with an intermediate stop in Nairobi.

In addition, TUI will offer a substantial number of seats on nonstop flights that KLM intends to start operating to Mauritius in November. KLM will operate 3X-weekly Boeing 787 flights to the Indian Ocean island.

Earlier this year, KLM began operating flights to Cartagena (Colombia) and in the winter also began serving San José in Costa Rica, where TUI will begin operating tours next winter.

TUI fly will suspend its own flights to St. Maarten this winter, but will continue to offer the Dutch market package trips to this island in cooperation with KLM. The two carriers will also jointly serve various European cities.

