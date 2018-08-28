New, higher fees at JetBlue Airways for checked bags and other services signal the airline’s intent to lean more on ancillary revenues as part of a broader effort to boost margins.

The new checked-bag fees, $30 for the first bag, $40 for the second, and $150 for each additional, add $5, $5, and $50 to the old fees. The New York-based LCC also increased other fees, including pets ($100 to $125) and overweight bags ($100 to $150).

The new prices went into effect for all tickets booked from Aug. 27.

The move is one of a series that the airline is expected to unveil this year aimed at increasing revenues and offsetting an ancillary-revenue slowdown. JetBlue said late last month that it expects third-quarter RASM to be flat to up 3%, with ancillary-revenue headwinds coming from a shift to its new vacations platform “that has been more challenging than anticipated.”

Speaking to analysts on the carrier’s July 24 earnings call, CEO Robin Hayes said several changes would be rolled out in the coming months related to co-branding, loyalty, “fare options and segmentation,” and other products.

Raising ancillary fees by 33% in some cases presents less risk than even a slight boost in base fares. Customers booking flights won’t see the ancillary fees until after they’ve taken the critical first step in selecting a JetBlue flight for purchase. While this does not guarantee they will continue with the booking, it allows the airline to display fares that match the competition while still presenting an opportunity to increase revenues.

The carrier, which did not charge for checked bags until 2015, plans to provide more details on its ancillary-revenue push at its upcoming investor day in October.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com