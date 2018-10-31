Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) has put in a bid for Alitalia, paving the way to create an integrated transport company, Italy’s economic development minister Luigi Di Maio said.

He also confirmed several other companies had submitted offers for the troubled Italian flag carrier, which filed for bankruptcy in May 2017.

“The FS board’s decision yesterday to present an offer for Alitalia is the start of a big change for Alitalia,” Di Maio said Oct. 31, the long-awaited deadline for bids for the airline.

“I have always said that I don’t want to save Alitalia; I want to relaunch it and, thanks to FS’s willingness to take part in this big project, the first company in the world to bring together road, rail and air can be born,” he said.

FS had confirmed in an Oct. 30 statement after a board meeting that it would make an offer for Alitalia, without giving any further details. FS CEO Gianfranco Battisti had previously said his company saw synergies with Alitalia that were worth exploring.

Di Maio said FS’s offer was just one of many, and these would be examined in the coming days, after which an industrial plan would be put in place to form a multi-modal form of mobility that would boost tourism in Italy and eliminate overlap and unnecessary competition. “The participation of industrial partners will be fundamental,” he said.

Alitalia declared bankruptcy after coming under increasing pressure especially from growing LCCs, kicking off a long, drawn-out sale process that was further delayed by political uncertainty.

Since Italy’s coalition came to power in June, ministers have floated the idea of keeping at least part of the carrier in state hands alongside investment partners.

In addition, UK LCC easyJet put out a statement Oct. 31 that it had “submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia. The submission, which is in response to the new government’s ongoing sales process, is consistent with easyJet's existing strategy for Italy.” EasyJet went on to say there is “no certainty at this stage that any transaction will proceed and easyJet will provide a further update in due courts, if and when appropriate.”

Lufthansa, one of the airline bidders that had confirmed an interest in a restructured Alitalia earlier in the sale process, said Oct. 30 it would be interested in a commercial partnership but not a financial investment.

