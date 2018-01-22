Royal Jordanian is embarked on a five-year turnaround plan that will build on the oneworld carrier’s improving financial position. Leading the effort is president and CEO Stefan Pichler, an industry veteran who took the helm in June. Under his tenure, the Jordanian flag carrier posted a third-quarter net profit of JD31.8 million ($44.9 million), compared to JD12.9 million in the year-ago period. The improvement took the airline into the black for the first nine months of the year, ...