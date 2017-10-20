Peter Baumgartner became Etihad Airways CEO in May 2016, and is overseeing the Abu Dhabi-based airline through an intense time. The executive team is close to completing its strategic review and setting a new five- and 10-year plan after being rocked financially by what its CEO calls “a perfect storm” of multiple circumstances. Etihad posted a net loss of $1.87 billion for 2016, with exceptional charges a major factor, including an $808 million charge on assets and financial ...