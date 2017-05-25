Enrique Beltranena has been the CEO of Mexican ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Volaris since its founding in 2006. Under his leadership, the carrier has become Mexico’s second largest airline after Aeromexico and the largest operator of flights between the US and Mexico. Operating a fleet of 66 Airbus A320 family aircraft, it also is widely regarded as the lowest unit cost operator among North American airlines. Beltranena previously was Grupo TACA’s COO. In late 2016, he oversaw ...