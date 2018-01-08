Icelandair Boeing 757-200
Icelandair Group has simplified its organizational structure, dividing the company into two areas: international flight operations and equity investments. “The result of the changes is that the operation and business activities of Icelandair Group and Icelandair are now integrated under the leadership of a single executive director, and the financial divisions of the companies have been merged. In addition, IGS and Icelandair Cargo will form a part of Icelandair following the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Icelandair rolls out new structure" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.