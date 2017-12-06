IATA forecasts African airlines will report net losses of $100 million in 2017 as they continue to face multiple challenges. Next year, when economic growth in the region is expected to be significantly better, passenger load factors for African airlines are still projected to be just over 70% on average; more than 10 points lower than the industry average. Load factors for African airlines are currently 58.3% and are expected to rise to 58.6% for 2018, according to IATA’s 2017 ...