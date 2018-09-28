When a European LCC ties up with a world-renowned international flag carrier, it’s an indicator of how much the budget airline scene is changing. By the end of 2018, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its LCC subsidiary Scoot will join the UK LCC easyJet’s Worldwide by easyJet booking platform. Passengers will be able to use Worldwide by easyJet to book connecting flights within and beyond easyJet’s network, with a minimum connecting time of 2.5 hours. The move, although ...