German airline investment group Intro Aviation said it is not interested in bidding for airberlin, which filed for insolvency in August and is in the process of seeking buyers for its assets. Hans Rudolf Wöhrl, who owns Intro Group, said he has decided not to take further steps to bid for airberlin. Germany’s second largest carrier filed for insolvency Aug. 15 after stakeholder Etihad Airways withdrew financial support. Irish-based LCC Ryanair has also publicly ruled out an ...