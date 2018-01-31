French low-cost, long-haul carrier French Blue is changing its name to French Bee to avoid legal problems after objections about its name from US LCC JetBlue Airways. “French Blue came up against objections from an American operator, which claims that because its brand came first, it has the monopoly on the term ‘blue’,” the French airline said in a statement. The company also said that although it believed the claims could be contested, it did not have time to enter ...