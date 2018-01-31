French Blue A330
French low-cost, long-haul carrier French Blue is changing its name to French Bee to avoid legal problems after objections about its name from US LCC JetBlue Airways. “French Blue came up against objections from an American operator, which claims that because its brand came first, it has the monopoly on the term ‘blue’,” the French airline said in a statement. The company also said that although it believed the claims could be contested, it did not have time to enter ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"French Blue changes name after US LCC JetBlue objects " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.