Europe’s largest regional airline, Flybe, has reached an agreement with UK regional Eastern Airways, under which the latter airline will operate as a Flybe franchisee.

Exeter-based Flybe and Humberside-headquartered Eastern Airways expect to sign the agreement “within weeks,” with the arrangement expected to become operational in September, the airlines said in statements.

The new agreement will replace a franchise accord between Flybe and Glasgow, Scotland-based Loganair, which were last November unable to agree on terms to continue their arrangements. Loganair, which has operated under franchise agreements with a number of franchisors for more than two decades, will once again fly under its own name.

The five-year deal, announced June 6, will see Eastern Airways’ fleet painted into Flybe’s purple color scheme. Eastern operates scheduled domestic and short-haul international services and private charter services, with hubs at Aberdeen, Norwich, Teesside, Newcastle, Southampton, Leeds, Cardiff and Paris.

The agreement includes joint revenue and risk sharing, covering four Eastern aircraft, to fly existing Flybe-branded routes from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester. The cooperation agreement differs from the main franchise arrangement in that it allows Flybe and Eastern to jointly share in the risks and rewards of a new business opportunity for both airlines.

“This alliance with Eastern Airways is an excellent opportunity to strengthen the Flybe network,” Flybe CEO Christine Ourmieres-Widener said. “We already operate flights at a number of common airports and this will enable passengers to connect to a greater number of destinations, across the UK and into Europe, all booked through Flybe.com.”

She added: “Eastern will operate routes from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Manchester to offer an enhanced service to passengers based in Scotland and traveling to Scotland. Combined with our flights to Heathrow from Edinburgh and Aberdeen, this demonstrates our strong commitment to serving Scotland.”

Eastern CEO Richard Lake said the alliance will benefit both airlines “as not only does it strengthen Flybe’s network, but broadens our distribution and enhances connection opportunities for our customers through its global airline association. We have specialized in fixed-wing flying in the oil and gas market for many years and our expertise will provide a greater opportunity to further develop offshore connectivity to Flybe’s network.”

Flybe operates one of the world’s largest fleets of Bombardier Q400s, with 60 on strength. It also flies 10 ATR 72s and a single ATR 42, notably on white label operations on behalf of Scandinavian Airlines, together with a shrinking number of Embraer E-Jets.

Eastern Airways’ fleet consists of two Embraer E170s and five E135/145s, plus nine Saab 2000s and 17 Jetstream 41s—the largest fleet still operational.

