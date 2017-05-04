Finnair is preparing for a double-digit capacity growth spurt through until the first quarter of 2017, which will see several new aircraft arrivals.

“Our accelerated growth is about to start. Our fleet is getting larger, personnel are increasing, and we are opening new routes and frequencies. This summer will be busier than ever. Finnair will fly to Asia 87 times a week. More and more of our routes will be operated with larger aircraft. We expect to reach 40,000 daily passengers at Helsinki Airport during this quarter. The launch of the new terminal wing at our hub in the summer will smooth our passenger journeys and improve the customer experience,” Finnair CEO Pekka Vauramo said at the release of the airline’s first-quarter results.

Vauramo said Finnair did not grow much during the first quarter, but during the second, third and fourth quarter, and into the first quarter of 2018, there will be double-digit capacity growth.

During the first quarter of 2017, Finnair took delivery of two Airbus A321s, with another five to follow on lease in 2017. It also received an A350 in April, with a further three slated to arrive before year-end. Finnair’s A350 regularity currently stands at 98.9% and its technical dispatch reliability is “good” at 97.5%.

This will pave the way for all Finnair’s remaining A340s to be sold back to Airbus in 2017. One A319 also came off wet lease in the first quarter and two A321s on wet lease will be returned during the second quarter.

The Oslo-based carrier had been forced to bring in a series of wet-leased aircraft because of pilot training constraints, but Vauramo said these will come to an end as the additional A350s come online. A wet-leased aircraft that has been operating to Miami will be returned in May, with the route being discontinued until autumn. Two wet-leased A321s will also be replaced with Finnair’s own metal.

Finnair recently introduced an A350 flight simulator, which Vauramo said has had “an immediate, material impact on the efficiency of our pilot training program.” This will be joined by a new narrowbody simulator in late spring, making the airline’s training self-sufficient.

Vauramo added that the airline’s €20 million ($22 million) cost-savings program is on track to be fully completed on time.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com