Finnair will again take full control of its regional airline, Nordic Regional Airlines (Norra), in November after the transaction secured clearance from Finland’s competition authorities.

This marks Norra’s third change of ownership in two years. The regional airline originally flew as Flybe Nordic, but UK-based regional operator Flybe exited the equity joint venture in 2015 in the face of mounting losses.

Finnair took on Flybe’s 60% share as an interim measure, giving it full ownership of newly rebranded Norra while it negotiated a selling the 60% stake to human resources specialist StaffPoint Holding (45%) and G.W. Sohlberg (15%), although G.W. Sohlberg was ultimately replaced by investment company Kilco which took on the 15% stake. This transaction was cleared by the competition authorities in November 2015.

However, on Oct. 11 Finnair announced that StaffPoint Holding and Kilco were withdrawing from Norra because of a change of ownership at StaffPoint.

Finnair has now been cleared by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) to take back full control of the airline for a second time, stepping up its 40% stake to 100%.

“The transaction is expected to close in November 2017, and thereby Norra will transfer to Finnair’s full ownership on an interim basis. Finnair aims to find a new majority owner for Norra,” Finnair said in a statement issued Nov. 9.

Norra operates Finnair’s domestic and European routes using a fleet of 24 ATRs and Embraers. Finnair has said that the change of ownership will have no impact on Norra’s operations or personnel.

“Recent years have shown that the partnership model can be successful in domestic and regional purchase traffic. Our aim is to find a new, industrial partner to develop Norra’s business further with us,” Finnair COO Jaakko Schildt said.

