Noting the US airline industry saw its seventh consecutive year of profitability in 2016, FAA is projecting the US will see a “competitive and profitable aviation industry characterized by increasing demand for air travel [with] airfares growing more slowly than inflation” over the next 20 years, according to the agency’s annual Aerospace Forecast for fiscal years 2017-3037.

“Looking ahead, there is confidence that the industry has been transformed from that of a boom-to-bust cycle to one of sustainable profits,” FAA said in its report.

Traffic growth by US mainline and regional carriers will increase at an average rate of 2.4% per year, with domestic traffic forecast to increase 2% per year and international traffic projected to increase 3.4% per year. The entire US system will see traffic increase 65% by 2037, FAA projected.

Passenger growth on US carriers will increase at an average 1.9% per year over the next 20 years, down slightly from last year’s forecast. Low oil prices will continue to drive the uptick in passenger growth seen in 2016 through 2017, FAA said, but the price of oil is expected to rise from approximately $39 per barrel in 2017 to $47 in 2017.

“Our forecast assumes that [oil] will rise thereafter to exceed $100 by 2026 and approach $132 by the end of the forecast period,” FAA said. However, certain economic headwinds, such as the fallout from Brexit, recessions in Brazil and Russia, and uncertainty about the impact of the Trump Administration’s policies on economic growth, may alter these trends.

FAA sees US carriers’ capacity growth will grow in line with increases in demand. “The number of seats per aircraft is getting bigger, especially in the regional jet market” FAA said. “We expect the number of 50 seat regional jets to fall to just a handful by 2023, replaced by 70-90 seat aircraft.”

FAA is projecting the next five years will see a rebuilding of international demand by US carriers, with increases of approximately 3.5% per year in passengers, traffic and capacity. FAA projects airlines will exercise capacity restraint and the overall international load factor will stabilize to around 81.3%.

For US carriers, Latin America will continue to be the largest international destination. Between 2017 and 2037, Latin America enplanements are forecast to increase 4.1% a year on average while traffic will grow 4.4% a year. Traffic to the Pacific region over the next two decades is expected to grow 2.6% per year. Transatlantic traffic to Europe, the Middle East and Africa is projected to grow 3% per year.

For freight transported on US all-cargo carriers and in the bellies of passenger aircraft, total revenue-ton-miles (RTMs) are forecast to grow 1.4% in 2017, recovering from a 0.9% decrease in 2016. Average annual RTM growth will be 3.1% over the next two decades, FAA said.

With this year’s forecast, FAA is now projecting growth in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Over the next five years, FAA projects the small model hobbyist UAV fleet will more than triple, from approximately 1.1 million UAVs in operation at the end of 2016 to over 3.5 million in operation by 2021. The commercial UAV fleet is projected to increase from 42,000 at the end of 2016 to 442,000 by 2021.

