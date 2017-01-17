Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group and German holiday company TUI Group will reportedly name the planned European leisure airline group FlyNiki, a source involved in the negotiations told ATW. The source said the new FlyNiki operations should start by the end of March or April, beginning with the European summer season. The new leisure airline group will be headquartered in Vienna. The carrier is expected to operate 60 aircraft on point-to-point services to key tourist markets and will ...