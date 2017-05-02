Etihad Airways said May 2 it had “done all it could” to preserve Alitalia, but that “fundamental and far-reaching restructuring” was now essential for the Italian airline to survive in some form.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad is a 49% shareholder in Alitalia and was seen as a “white knight” when the Italian flag carrier seemed close to collapse in 2014.

At the time Etihad took a stake in the Rome-based carrier, Etihad Aviation Group president and CEO James Hogan spoke warmly of Alitalia’s potential and the strength of its brand, but cautioned that its workforce would have to let go of the ways of the past in order to survive.

A three-year turnaround plan was agreed to that should have seen the Italian airline back in profit for the first time in years by the end of 2017. However, earlier this year it was revealed that economic conditions would prevent the carrier from reaching breakeven until 2019.

Plans by Etihad and the Italian shareholders to inject a further €2 billion ($2.2 billion) to recapitalize Alitalia—which faces severe competition from low-cost carriers in the domestic and short-haul market, as well as from Italy’s high-speed train network—depended on its workforce agreeing to job and salary cuts. A substantial majority of its workers rejected that deal April 25.

Etihad said May 2 it was disappointed that despite its significant investments in Alitalia, the Italian airline had applied for extraordinary administration, the Italian equivalent of US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

“We have done all we could to support Alitalia, as a minority shareholder, but it is clear this business requires fundamental and far-reaching restructuring to survive and grow in future,” Hogan said.

“Without the support of all stakeholders for that restructuring, we are not prepared to continue to invest. We therefore support the necessary decision of the Alitalia Board to apply for extraordinary administration,” he said in a statement.

Hogan added: “We are disappointed that despite Etihad’s significant investments in Alitalia, alongside those of the other shareholders, the airline was unable to proceed in its current form. The initial strategy developed by Alitalia at the time of Etihad’s investment and implemented from 2015 delivered significant improvements. However, new marketplace challenges, including greater low cost carrier competition and the impacts of terrorist events on tourism demand, meant further, deeper change was required.

“As a supportive investor, we have delivered on our commitments since taking our minority share. Our investment, alongside the other shareholders, has helped to protect thousands of jobs over the last three years. We would like to thank the other shareholders, and the Italian government, for their commitment as we have worked together since we took our shareholding.

“Italy remains an important market for us and we will continue to work with Alitalia as a commercial partner alongside our own presence in Italy,” Hogan said

Etihad Airways and Alitalia signed an agreement in August 2014 that resulted in a €1.7 billion investment by Etihad and other Italian shareholders to restructure the Italian airline.

Alitalia is continuing to operate its normal schedule during administration.

