Emirates A380
Dubai-based Emirates is experiencing a pick-up in demand after the US laptop ban, a tough economic environment and sanctions against nearby Gulf state Qatar. “The region is actually coming through a very difficult period, I have to admit,” Emirates president Tim Clark said, speaking at the Aviation Festival in London. Those challenges include political tensions, lower oil prices depressing business travel and US travel disruption from the recent laptop ban. “Now we are ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Emirates chief sees stabilization after turbulent year " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.