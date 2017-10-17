UK LCC easyJet has confirmed it has submitted an expression of interest in Italian flag carrier Alitalia, as parallel talks to acquire part of airberlin continue.

“EasyJet has today submitted an expression of interest in certain assets of a restructured Alitalia, consistent with easyJet’s existing strategy for Italy. Given the nature of the process, the content of the expression of interest is subject to confidentiality. There is no certainty at this stage that any transaction will proceed and easyJet will provide a further update in due course if and when appropriate,” easyJet said in a statement to the London stock exchange Oct. 16.

On the same date, Lufthansa also confirmed its expression of interest in acquiring parts of Alitalia’s global network traffic and European and domestic point-to-point business, rather than the entire carrier.

Alitalia entered the Italian equivalent of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in May and the deadline for binding offers was Oct. 16.

Separately, both easyJet and Lufthansa are acquiring parts of airberlin.

“EasyJet confirms that negotiations are continuing with the overseers of airberlin’s insolvency regarding a potential acquisition of part of airberlin’s operations at Berlin Tegel Airport. If agreement is reached, and subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals, the transaction would result in easyJet operating up to 25 [Airbus] A320 aircraft at Berlin Tegel Airport,” easyJet said Oct. 13.

Both Alitalia and airberlin hit financial difficulties after Abu Dhabi-based part-shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew its financial backing.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com