Global express freight provider DHL Express and subsidiary cargo carrier Air Hong Kong have agreed to a 15-year block space agreement that will extend Air Hong Kong’s support of DHL Express’ network through 2033.

Bonn, Germany-based DHL Express is set to sell its 40% minority stake in Air Hong Kong to Cathay Pacific Dec. 31, 2018, making Cathay the sole owner. Cathay entered into a joint venture with DHL to manage Air Hong Kong in 2002. The JV—set to expire at the end of 2018—is majority-owned by Cathay, which holds a 60% share.

As part of the new agreement, DHL will purchase eight of Air Hong Kong’s Airbus A300-600Fs, which will then be leased back to Air Hong Kong. The agreement is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2019.

“Asia is expected to experience exponential trade growth,” DHL Express CEO Ken Allen said. “Our renewed block space agreement with Air Hong Kong … complement[s] DHL’s broader growth strategy in Asia Pacific to meet continually strong market demand.”

DHL Express Asia Pacific CEO Ken Lee noted that Hong Kong merchandise exports during the first nine months of 2017 increased 8.5% year-over-year. “We’re keenly aware of the upward momentum that the region’s trade lanes are facing,” Lee said. “Our renewed partnership with Air Hong Kong … gives us greater flexibility to add new routes and optimize our aircraft utilization in the face of unpredictable changes or sudden increases in demand.”

In November, DHL announced a €335 million ($391 million) plan to expand its Central Asia Hub at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) with an additional 8,000 sq m (86,111 sq. ft.) of space and installation of new inspection and material handling systems, reaching 47,000 sq m total. The Hong Kong hub now handles over 40% of all DHL shipments in Asia Pacific from over 800 flights daily, the company said. When completed in the first-quarter of 2022, annual throughput is expected to increase by 50% to 1.1 million tons, in time, DHL said, to meet the completion of HKIA’s three runway system in 2024.

