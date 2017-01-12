Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said there is a “pretty good list” of issues airlines look forward to raising with the incoming Trump administration, including making the case that Gulf airlines operating to the US are improperly subsidized.

Speaking to analysts and reporters to discuss Atlanta-based Delta’s full-year 2016 earnings, Bastian said Delta is eager “to present our case on Middle East airlines” to the Trump administration. Delta and fellow US majors American Airlines and United Airlines in 2015 accused Qatar Airways and United Arab Emirates (UAE) carriers Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways of getting more than $40 billion of subsidies from their government owners, providing the Gulf airlines with what the US airlines view as an unfair advantage as the Middle East carriers expand flights to the US.

The US airlines have alleged the UAE and Qatar are in violation of Open Skies agreements with the US.

But the Obama administration never took any action, appearing unwilling to disrupt relations with Gulf allies UAE and Qatar or go against other US companies, such as FedEx Corp. and JetBlue Airways, which have opposed the Delta-American-United campaign.

Bastian sees the Trump administration, given President-elect Donald Trump’s rhetoric about trade as a candidate, as potentially more willing to press the UAE and Qatar on the issue. Trump will take office Jan. 20.

“We are competing against governments and not airlines,” Bastian said Jan. 12, adding that Delta wants the US government “to enforce trade agreements as well as to protect US jobs.”

Bastian also cited “investment opportunities” in US infrastructure that have been discussed by Trump as potentially leading to improvements in US airport facilities. He also believes tax reform that may be initiated by Trump and the Republican-led Congress could benefit Delta.

