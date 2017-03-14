The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has revoked the air operator’s certificate (AOC) for Ying’an Airlines because, CAAC said, the airline was no longer able to conduct safe operations.

The Yunnan carrier is the smallest carrier in China and operated only one MA60 aircraft, which the regulator said did not comply with airworthiness requirements. CAAC cited “outflow of the main operation team and safety management professionals” as another reason for the AOC cancellation.

Ying’an is a former general aviation company and received CAAC approval to launch as a domestic regional carrier in 2010. It was owned by Ying’an Transport Service and CEO Li Guiying.

Industry analysts said there has been an “increasingly fierce competition” in the Yunnan market because so many startups have launched in recent years. They also said the carrier had the wrong strategy.