The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has approved establishing a proposed airfreight carrier, partly owned by China’s YTO Express Airlines. The planned initial aircraft type will be the Boeing 737, the CAAC said.

The provincial government of Shaanxi will provide 80% of the capital of CNY1 billion ($146 million) through three of its companies, including its airport operator. YTO Express Airlines, owned by freight company YTO Express, will hold the other 20% of the equity and presumably provide the expertise for running the business.

The CAAC named three officers of YTO Express Airlines to oversee creating the carrier. During this phase, the company is expected to line up resources such as personnel and aircraft that it will need before applying for an air operator’s certificate.

No English name for the proposed carrier is known, but the Chinese name can be translated as China Northwestern International Cargo Airlines.

YTO Express Airlines and the Shaanxi government agreed two years ago to establish the business. A freight transfer center and a base in the province for YTO Express Airlines also was planned.

As indicated by the name, the new carrier is intended to fly internationally. It will be based at Xian Xianyang International Airport. Xian is the capital of Shaanxi, which is in the northwest of China’s main population zone.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang