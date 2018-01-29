China Eastern Airlines (CEA) is accelerating its strategic transformation to build an aviation ecosystem, according to CEA chairman Liu Shaouong, in an effort to alleviate mainline aviation business risks and boost ancillary revenue. “Currently the business model of the global airline industry is changing. On the one hand, LCCs have brought about structural changes by taking up more than a 50% share of the Southeast Asian air transport market and accounting for a 43% share of the ...