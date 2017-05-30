Lufthansa Group low-cost (LCC) subsidiary Eurowings—which remains the fastest-growing airline in Europe—aims to continue its fleet expansion and eventually double the number of aircraft it has in order to compete with other European LCCs such as the UK’s easyJet and Ireland’s Ryanair. Eurowings’ fleet has grown from 32 aircraft in 2013 to the current 110. Eurowings CCO Oliver Wagner said he believes it is necessary for Eurowings to have more than 200 aircraft ...