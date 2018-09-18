Cathay Pacific Airbus A330-300
Although Cathay Pacific Airways reports healthy demand in its latest update, the carrier also warns of looming problems that could hurt its results. Cathay’s operational performance for August showed encouraging improvement. However, the Hong Kong flag carrier highlighted a potential unfavorable shift in foreign exchange rates. “The favorable currency trend that we have enjoyed so far this year is reversing rapidly,” Cathay said. In addition, operational performance in ...
